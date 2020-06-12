Mahone Fund cancels Lincoln Park Live and HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, the difficulty in securing musical acts and the concern for public health and safety, the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has canceled the Lincoln Park Live Summer Music Series and the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues music festival.
Organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and work with the City of Kenosha to evaluate the options to produce a music event yet this year.
“We produce both amazing events to raise money for our CEO mentoring program and our College Scholarship fund while bringing music fans from all over the Midwest to enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful Lincoln Park Memorial flower garden and our scenic Celebration Place on the lakefront. It’s a very painful and devastating decision to make given the financial impact on the Mahone Fund’s youth programming efforts. However, our number one priority is to always protect the health and wellness of our volunteers, neighborhood residents, concert attendees, vendors, sponsors and the community at large,” said Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund board president.
“I’m disappointed for our volunteers who work really hard to showcase international and local talent which features a wide range of musical genres for all people to enjoy while visiting our community. We’ve been entertaining music fans for 16 years. I’m disappointed for our attendees who were looking forward to enjoying these events this summer with their friends and family to dance or relax and socialize with a cold beverage while listening to great music on Kenosha’s Lakefront. So, it’s very frustrating but canceling is the right thing to do.” said Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone.
This is only the second time in its 16-year history that the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues music festival was canceled. The inaugural festival featuring Grammy winning artist Ramsey Lewis was canceled due to inclement weather.
“We’ve been attending HarborPark Jazz since the start of the festival. It’s always a great time bringing my friends and family to Kenosha’s gorgeous lakefront. Coming from Chicago, the ease of parking and of course – listening to the great music while tasting various types of food is the highlight! We will miss coming to Kenosha this summer but look forward to next year.” said Dr. Michael & Kathy Valentine.
