Mahone Fund cancels Lincoln Park Live and HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, the difficulty in securing musical acts and the concern for public health and safety, the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has canceled the Lincoln Park Live Summer Music Series and the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues music festival.

Organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and work with the City of Kenosha to evaluate the options to produce a music event yet this year.

“We produce both amazing events to raise money for our CEO mentoring program and our College Scholarship fund while bringing music fans from all over the Midwest to enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful Lincoln Park Memorial flower garden and our scenic Celebration Place on the lakefront. It’s a very painful and devastating decision to make given the financial impact on the Mahone Fund’s youth programming efforts. However, our number one priority is to always protect the health and wellness of our volunteers, neighborhood residents, concert attendees, vendors, sponsors and the community at large,” said Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund board president.