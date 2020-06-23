Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Alieza Gillespie
Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Alieza Gillespie

Alieza Gillespie

CARTHAGE COLLEGE

MAHONE FUND

EDUCATION ACCESS AWARD

Parents: Anthony Banks and Lyndsey Gillespie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was going to to state 3 times in a row winning the state championship 2/3 times.

Most influential teacher: Marcus Gallo in Check and connect; Mr. Gallo was always there for all of his students. When we needed a to vent, advice on anything, or help with math even though he was a history teacher. He made sure he did his job as an educator and he did very well.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society

School athletics: Cheerleading

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I used to work at Wendy’s for two years; now, I’m working at Walmart. I also like to exercise when I’m not working.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Criminal justice

Role model: Sarah Franklin

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, smart, leader

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world and get to observe other cultures and their way of living, traditions, etc.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? This means that I get a greater chance to be great. Many people like me work hard in school and receive nothing, so me receiving this award really makes me see myself and my future in an even greater light.

