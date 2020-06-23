Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Alieza Gillespie

CARTHAGE COLLEGE
MAHONE FUND
EDUCATION ACCESS AWARD
Parents: Anthony Banks and Lyndsey Gillespie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was going to to state 3 times in a row winning the state championship 2/3 times.
Most influential teacher: Marcus Gallo in Check and connect; Mr. Gallo was always there for all of his students. When we needed a to vent, advice on anything, or help with math even though he was a history teacher. He made sure he did his job as an educator and he did very well.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society
School athletics: Cheerleading
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I used to work at Wendy’s for two years; now, I’m working at Walmart. I also like to exercise when I’m not working.
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Criminal justice
Role model: Sarah Franklin
Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, smart, leader
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to travel the world and get to observe other cultures and their way of living, traditions, etc.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? This means that I get a greater chance to be great. Many people like me work hard in school and receive nothing, so me receiving this award really makes me see myself and my future in an even greater light.
