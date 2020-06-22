Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Julia Peters

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Physics with a concentration in astrophysics

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, loving, supportive

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to give back to the people who got me where I am today. I will always remember them and what they have done for me. Also, I hope to change people’s views on climate change and global warming. It is something that affects us now and even more in the future. It is a dream of mine for people, companies, government officials etc. to start caring about the environment and the earth more then they do.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship means that people believe in me and that makes me feel really good about myself. Knowing that there were so many wonderful candidates and I was chosen as a recipient makes me so beyond happy and grateful. Also, it has motivated me to try my best in college and taught me to never give up on my dreams!

