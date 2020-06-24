Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Kyle Matrise

CARTHAGE COLLEGE MAHONE FUND
EDUCATION ACCESS AWARD
Parents: Frank Matrise Jr. and Wendy Matrise
Most memorable high school moment: Going to WIAA State Championship in baseball as well as participating in the school musicals
Most influential teacher: Mr. Jon Furreness in Current World Issues/World History; He teaches my favorite classes, and he helps me become more knowledgeable and accountable in everything I do, in the classroom and off. He also helps me with the skills that I need in the future to become a successful man in the real world.
School activities/clubs: Leadership team, Ministry Club, newspaper, performing arts/theater, student government, yearbook, School Spirit Club and Retreat Team
School athletics: Baseball, football
School offices held: School Spirit Club-President 2 Years
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll all 4 Years of High School; 1st Team All Metro Classic Conference In Football and Baseball; All Region in Football; WFCA All Star Football
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary Catholic Church;WIAA Official Licensed Referee;Baseball Basketball and Football;Volunteer at Little League of Kenosha
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Political science and marketing
Role model: Walt Disney
Three words that best describe my role model: Creative, brilliant, dreamer
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate college and use my degree to help others in a great way, while making a difference for all for the betterment of the world.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship means everything. This scholarship is giving me the chance to receive a great education and also many opportunities that I will be able to experience. It also means that I can follow in my father’s footsteps in attending Carthage and make him proud as he watches from above.
