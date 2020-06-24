Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Kyle Matrise

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to graduate college and use my degree to help others in a great way, while making a difference for all for the betterment of the world.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship means everything. This scholarship is giving me the chance to receive a great education and also many opportunities that I will be able to experience. It also means that I can follow in my father’s footsteps in attending Carthage and make him proud as he watches from above.