Mahone Fund: Carthage College Education Access Award to Nina Alfano

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? The Mahone Fund scholarship brought an opportunity to me. I was struggling and having battles with myself on if I should even go to college because of the expenses. I am so grateful that I got chosen because now I can pursue college and actually get a career of my choice! The Mahone Fund scholarship gave me a chance, a chance to be something in life, and I thank the Mary Lou Mahone Fund enormously for creating chances among the youth and I thank them for giving me a chance to have a bright future.