Mahone Fund CEO program announces scholarship recipients

The “Pursuit of Excellence” awards presentation will premiere on channel 14 Spectrum Cable showcasing all scholarship recipients in early July.

"It will be a motivating and exciting premiere of the 2020 Mahone Fund CEO Scholars, giving the entire community a chance to hear directly from the students about their accomplishments, future goals and aspirations," Mahone said. "These deserving students were unable to share their success stories in person. Now along with their parents, grandparents, and community at large we all can honor and celebrate their achievements together.”

Carthage, Herzing full-tuition scholarships

The full tuition scholarship from Carthage will be awarded to Elmer Ruiz, who will pursue a degree in Engineering.

“Carthage’s partnership with the Mahone Fund enables excellent Kenosha students to access high-quality academics and transformative opportunities at Carthage, from Aspire, our four-year career development program, to outstanding athletic and performing arts groups. We are thrilled that these students will join our campus community.” said Carthage College President John Swallow

The Herzing Mahone full-tuition scholarship will be awarded to David Badillo Tejeda, who will pursue a degree in Computer Science.