Mahone Fund, Kenosha County Public Health partner to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at music events

KENOSHA — COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at this summer’s Lincoln Park Live Music Series performances and at the Aug. 21 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, event organizers announced Friday.

These vaccination stations will be provided by way of a partnership between the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and Kenosha County Public Health.

Free vaccinations will be available to all eventgoers ages 12 and up (those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian). People who choose to be vaccinated may select from the Moderna, Pfizer or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Incentives will be available to those who are among the first to be vaccinated at the Lincoln Park Live concerts: The first person to receive the vaccine at each concert will receive a $100 gift card and two tickets to the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival; the next five people vaccinated at each concert will receive a $25 gift card and two tickets to the festival.