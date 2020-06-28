Mahone Fund Schol: Curtiss Tolefree III

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is to be a make positive impact in society; a change agent for those less fortunate.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the scholarship from the Mahone Fund means a lot to me. Knowing what the foundations of what both Mr. Arthur & Mrs. Mary Lou Mahone stood for, I’m honored to be awarded this opportunity. It also means that I will be able to further my educational career with the help of this scholarship. I’m blessed and grateful for this opportunity.