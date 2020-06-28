Mahone Fund Schol: Curtiss Tolefree III
View Comments

Mahone Fund Schol: Curtiss Tolefree III

{{featured_button_text}}
Curtiss Tolefree III.JPG

Curtiss Tolefree III

Parents: Curtiss Tolefree Jr. and LaShonda Tolefree

Most memorable high school moment: I’ve had so many memorable high school moments, but the one I cherish the most is the MITA (Mahone & ITA)mentor program and being able to give back to the middle schoolers at Mahone middle school.

Most influential teacher: Josh Barker in Community Liaison; Mr. Barker is always there for the students and serves as a positive male roll model. He encourages us to not only do great in the classroom, but in our community as well.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, National Honor Society, African American Youth Initiative

School athletics: Football

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll; Three year Varsity Football; All conference Honorable Mention; Mayor’s Youth commissioner award;

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Illustration; Playing piano; spending time with my family and church community

College choice: Concordia University of Wisconsin in Mequon

Intended major/field of study: Computer Science

Role model: Grandfather/Pastor James Williams

Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, comical and kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is to be a make positive impact in society; a change agent for those less fortunate.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the scholarship from the Mahone Fund means a lot to me. Knowing what the foundations of what both Mr. Arthur & Mrs. Mary Lou Mahone stood for, I’m honored to be awarded this opportunity. It also means that I will be able to further my educational career with the help of this scholarship. I’m blessed and grateful for this opportunity.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: School Reopening Guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics