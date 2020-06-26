Mahone Fund Scholar: Amalia Perez

Most memorable high school moment: Having my original piece played at the Pancake Breakfast. It was the first time a piece of mine was played by a large group and it showed me that anything was possible.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Kevin Stewart in philharmonic orchestra; he’s energetic, funny and super supportive of his students. He’s been there for me the most and is someone I will miss dearly when I go to college. He’s examined and listened to my music and has worked on them with me and was able to have my piece played at the Pancake Breakfast.