Mahone Fund Scholar: Anita Christmas

MAHONE FUND

CEO SCHOLAR

Parents: Jerome Christmas Sr. and Anita Christmas

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was going to football games. This is because I spent time with all of my friends and showed our school spirit. In that moment, I felt happy and I enjoyed every minute.

Most influential teacher: Michelle Corbett in Yearbook; Mrs. Corbett was most influential to me because, she had a wise perspective in life and understood what my generation goes through. She made me feel like I could talk to her about anything.

School activities/clubs: Yearbook, Latinos in action

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Community service at Second Baptist Church

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Accounting

Role model: My Grandma

Three words that best describe my role model: loving, wise and well educated