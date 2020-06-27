Mahone Fund Scholar: Anita Christmas

MAHONE FUND
CEO SCHOLAR
Parents: Jerome Christmas Sr. and Anita Christmas
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was going to football games. This is because I spent time with all of my friends and showed our school spirit. In that moment, I felt happy and I enjoyed every minute.
Most influential teacher: Michelle Corbett in Yearbook; Mrs. Corbett was most influential to me because, she had a wise perspective in life and understood what my generation goes through. She made me feel like I could talk to her about anything.
School activities/clubs: Yearbook, Latinos in action
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Community service at Second Baptist Church
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Accounting
Role model: My Grandma
Three words that best describe my role model: loving, wise and well educated
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Receive my master’s degree in my intended major, move to New York to start my life with a good paying job.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship means accomplishment. When It was announced that I got the scholarship, I felt a sense of pride. It’s truly a blessing to be chosen. Nonetheless, this provides my true gratitude in having the chance to receive this scholarship as well.
