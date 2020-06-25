Mahone Fund Scholar: Jamy Giles

Most memorable high school moment: For the past three years I have gone to Branson, Mo., with my guitar ensemble to preform at shows there. Preforming shows with an audience was really fun. I got to spend time with my friends and hang out together at the hotel or the other places we visited.

Most influential teacher: Julia Hegler in science classes. Since meeting her, she’s always been a really great teacher and help. She’s helped me out a lot with applying for college, and she really encouraged me to do a lot of things. If I ever needed help with anything, I would go to her, and I would get the help I needed. I really appreciate her for being a great teacher and for all she has done to help and encourage me.