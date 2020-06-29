Mahone Fund Scholar: Jordan Spivey
Mahone Fund Scholar: Jordan Spivey

Parents: Ricky Spivey and Michelle Gregerson

Most memorable high school moment: Senior night for football

Most influential teacher: Mr. Coey in sociology; he made learning fun.

School athletics: Football

Honors, letters or awards: 100 plus hours of community service

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing sports with friends

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My uncle Jakari

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, determined and motivated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become an orthopedic nurse and make a difference in others’ lives.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the scholarship will help me financially to get through college and achieve my life goal.

