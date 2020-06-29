Mahone Fund Scholar: Jordan Spivey

Parents: Ricky Spivey and Michelle Gregerson
Most memorable high school moment: Senior night for football
Most influential teacher: Mr. Coey in sociology; he made learning fun.
School athletics: Football
Honors, letters or awards: 100 plus hours of community service
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing sports with friends
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My uncle Jakari
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, determined and motivated
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become an orthopedic nurse and make a difference in others’ lives.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the scholarship will help me financially to get through college and achieve my life goal.
