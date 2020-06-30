Mahone Fund Scholar: Keondra Henley

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most memorable high school moment: Annual dance show

Most influential teacher: Tina Wozniak in dance; She taught me when to listen and when to talk, how to work well with others and, most importantly, what it felt like to truly be passionate about something.

School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, leadership team, Link Crew

School athletics: Basketball, dance team, track

Honors, letters or awards: Mayors Youth Award, varsity tennis letter, varsity basketball letter, varsity track letter

College choice: Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Ala.

Intended major/field of study: Entrepreneurship business

Role model: My grandmother

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, caring, motivating

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In life, I hope to accomplish success and happiness in many different ways and in many different fields.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship means hope. Hope that there are people who want to see me succeed and do my best, hope that there are people who believe in me and the things I can accomplish. I am very grateful that I was chosen to be a recipient of the Mahone Fund scholarship.

