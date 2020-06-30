Mahone Fund Scholar: Keondra Henley

Most memorable high school moment: Annual dance show
Most influential teacher: Tina Wozniak in dance; She taught me when to listen and when to talk, how to work well with others and, most importantly, what it felt like to truly be passionate about something.
School activities/clubs: Freshman mentors, leadership team, Link Crew
School athletics: Basketball, dance team, track
Honors, letters or awards: Mayors Youth Award, varsity tennis letter, varsity basketball letter, varsity track letter
College choice: Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Ala.
Intended major/field of study: Entrepreneurship business
Role model: My grandmother
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, caring, motivating
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In life, I hope to accomplish success and happiness in many different ways and in many different fields.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving this scholarship means hope. Hope that there are people who want to see me succeed and do my best, hope that there are people who believe in me and the things I can accomplish. I am very grateful that I was chosen to be a recipient of the Mahone Fund scholarship.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.