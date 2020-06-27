Mahone Fund Scholar: Marissa Callaway

MAHONE FUND CEO SCHOLAR
Parents: Marcellus Callaway and Yolanda Callaway-Hall
Most memorable high school moment: My first day of high school
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Fisher in English; Mrs. Fisher inspired me to publish a poem that I wrote and was an amazing teacher.
School activities/clubs: DECA, National Honor Society, orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, African American Female Initiative, Teacher’s Assistant
Honors, letters or awards: National Honors Society
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Reading; music
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Business Management
Role model: Mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Inspiring, Confident, Loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Financial success, personal growth, and happiness
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? I am thankful for the opportunity to receive this scholarship to assist in furthering my education.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.