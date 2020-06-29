Mahone Fund Scholar: Nathan Turney

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Butch and Donna

Most memorable high school moment: Being in choir and being able to sing the road home every Friday with the people I never thought I would have a connection with.

Most influential teacher: Heather Belke in starting a business and honors personal finance; she has opened the door for many other things and has been so easy to talk to about anything.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, African American Male Initiative

School athletics: Football

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll four times, CTE student of the semester, academic letter

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Music, hanging with friends and being with my family

College choice: UW-Platteville

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: All the volunteer doctors that have been trying to help with the pandemic