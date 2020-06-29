Mahone Fund Scholar: Nathan Turney

Parents: Butch and Donna
Most memorable high school moment: Being in choir and being able to sing the road home every Friday with the people I never thought I would have a connection with.
Most influential teacher: Heather Belke in starting a business and honors personal finance; she has opened the door for many other things and has been so easy to talk to about anything.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, African American Male Initiative
School athletics: Football
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll four times, CTE student of the semester, academic letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Music, hanging with friends and being with my family
College choice: UW-Platteville
Intended major/field of study: Business
Role model: All the volunteer doctors that have been trying to help with the pandemic
Three words that best describe my role models: Brave, strong-minded, thoughtful
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Open up a business of some sorts that will help a lot of people.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? It means a lot to me because I have worked hard throughout all of high school, and this allows me to help my parents out with the college cost.
