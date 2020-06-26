Mahone Fund Scholar: Nicholas Constantine

MAHONE FUND
CEO SCHOLAR
Parents: Lynell and Marilyn Constantine
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school is traveling to Thailand and experiencing the Thai New Year festival.
Most influential teacher: Marla Day in AP U.S. history and AP U.S. government and politics; Through her class discussions, debates and other activities, it furthered my desire to get involved in politics and my desire to work for the federal government in the future.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Gamer’s Club
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll; Key Club Member of the Month; honors distinction on diploma
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing video games with friends; walking outside; community service projects
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie
Intended major/field of study: Computer networking and information technology
Role model: Martin Luther King Jr.
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, courageous, and resilient
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to strengthen America’s cyber warfare capabilities and earn a top-secret level position in a Defense Department agency.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship means that I can have the supplies, materials and support needed to accomplish my goal of working for the federal government after graduation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.