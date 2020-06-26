Mahone Fund Scholar: Nicholas Constantine
Nicholas Constantine

MAHONE FUND

CEO SCHOLAR

Parents: Lynell and Marilyn Constantine

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school is traveling to Thailand and experiencing the Thai New Year festival.

Most influential teacher: Marla Day in AP U.S. history and AP U.S. government and politics; Through her class discussions, debates and other activities, it furthered my desire to get involved in politics and my desire to work for the federal government in the future.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Gamer’s Club

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll; Key Club Member of the Month; honors distinction on diploma

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing video games with friends; walking outside; community service projects

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie

Intended major/field of study: Computer networking and information technology

Role model: Martin Luther King Jr.

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, courageous, and resilient

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I hope to strengthen America’s cyber warfare capabilities and earn a top-secret level position in a Defense Department agency.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? Receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship means that I can have the supplies, materials and support needed to accomplish my goal of working for the federal government after graduation.

