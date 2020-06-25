Mahone Fund Scholar: Sidney Thomas

MAHONE FUND
CEO SCHOLAR
Nickname: Sid
Parents: Jerry and Lorien Thomas of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My first Homecoming experience. From Spirit Week, to the football game, and finally the dance was a memorable time.
Most influential teacher: Christina Massicotte-Kollar in geo-science and astronomy; I always felt that she understood me as not only a student, but as a person. When I had surgery and even after she was always there to help me through anything that came with it, whether school- related or otherwise.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, African American Youth Initiative
School athletics: Basketball
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Honor Roll; Youth Kindness Award; Service Distinction- 200+ Community Service Hours
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Dance; church sound technician
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: International business and marketing
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hard-working, and resilient
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be an example of what breaking stereotypes means, while becoming a successful business woman that is able to help those in need.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? To me, receiving the Mahone Fund Scholarship means opportunity; opportunity not only to learn, but to better myself and reach my full potential.
