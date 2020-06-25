Mahone Fund Scholar: Sidney Thomas
Mahone Fund Scholar: Sidney Thomas

Sidney Thomas

MAHONE FUND

CEO SCHOLAR

Nickname: Sid

Parents: Jerry and Lorien Thomas of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My first Homecoming experience. From Spirit Week, to the football game, and finally the dance was a memorable time.

Most influential teacher: Christina Massicotte-Kollar in geo-science and astronomy; I always felt that she understood me as not only a student, but as a person. When I had surgery and even after she was always there to help me through anything that came with it, whether school- related or otherwise.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, African American Youth Initiative

School athletics: Basketball

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Honor Roll; Youth Kindness Award; Service Distinction- 200+ Community Service Hours

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Dance; church sound technician

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: International business and marketing

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, hard-working, and resilient

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be an example of what breaking stereotypes means, while becoming a successful business woman that is able to help those in need.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? To me, receiving the Mahone Fund Scholarship means opportunity; opportunity not only to learn, but to better myself and reach my full potential.

