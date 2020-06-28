Mahone Fund Scholar: Tresor Chilla-Aunella

Parents: Nsiarun Chilla Edwin and Carine Sewoyeba
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was admitted to the medical science academy finally during my sophomore year. It made me feel that I’ve got the right fit for my future career.
Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Forensic Science, Health Care And Customer Service, and Medical Terminology; Mrs. Metzler encouraged me to challenge myself and take AP classes. She helped me to be confident in what I can do and supported me in the decisions I made through out high school.
School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, African American Female Initiative club, Club Carter
School athletics: Cross country, dance team, track
School offices held: Historian of National Honor Society
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Dancing, Working out, Reading, watching movies
College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role models: My Parents and Grandma
Three words that best describe my role models: Diligent, Discipline, and Caring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is getting my PHD in nursing.
What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? It means a lot to me because it will help me financially to achieve my educational goals.
