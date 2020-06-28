Mahone Fund Scholar: Tresor Chilla-Aunella

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was admitted to the medical science academy finally during my sophomore year. It made me feel that I’ve got the right fit for my future career.

Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Forensic Science, Health Care And Customer Service, and Medical Terminology; Mrs. Metzler encouraged me to challenge myself and take AP classes. She helped me to be confident in what I can do and supported me in the decisions I made through out high school.