Mahone Fund Scholar: Tresor Chilla-Aunella
View Comments

Mahone Fund Scholar: Tresor Chilla-Aunella

{{featured_button_text}}
Tresor Chilla-Aunella.jpg

Tresor Chilla-Aunella

Parents: Nsiarun Chilla Edwin and Carine Sewoyeba

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was when I was admitted to the medical science academy finally during my sophomore year. It made me feel that I’ve got the right fit for my future career.

Most influential teacher: Tracy Metzler in Forensic Science, Health Care And Customer Service, and Medical Terminology; Mrs. Metzler encouraged me to challenge myself and take AP classes. She helped me to be confident in what I can do and supported me in the decisions I made through out high school.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, African American Female Initiative club, Club Carter

School athletics: Cross country, dance team, track

School offices held: Historian of National Honor Society

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Dancing, Working out, Reading, watching movies

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role models: My Parents and Grandma

Three words that best describe my role models: Diligent, Discipline, and Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is getting my PHD in nursing.

What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? It means a lot to me because it will help me financially to achieve my educational goals.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: School Reopening Guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics