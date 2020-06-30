Mahone Fund Scholar: Will Darden

Most influential teacher: Kerrie Gardina, English teacher in grades 6-8; Mrs. Gardina challenged and pushed me to never settle, and for that I am grateful till this day I never settle. She also showed me how to be confident in myself. She helped me improve my English skills, also helped me become a better me. Mrs. Gardina was one of those teachers who went above and beyond for her students, treated me like one of her own kids. She was just so caring, always looked out for her students and pushed them to do great things. She always knew how to cheer me up, still to this day she checks up on me. Thank you, Mrs. Gardina, for leading by example and showing me how to do things the right way, helping me become more passionate about things, showing me I can be very successful if I just put my mind to it. I couldn’t ask for a better English teacher; thank you, Mrs. Gardina.