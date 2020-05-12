Mahone Fund to hold virtual scholarship presentation

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has canceled the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Gala and will instead hold a virtual scholarship presentation.
The virtual presentation honoring all 2020 scholarship recipients will be released later this month. It will give the community a chance to hear directly from the 2020 Mahone Fund CEO Scholars about their accomplishments, future goals and aspirations.
“I'm disappointed that these deserving students will not be able to celebrate their achievements or share their success stories in person with their parents, grandparents and the community at large,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund.
“Reaching for Rainbows is not just a great community event celebrating academic excellence, but a grand opportunity for our business and community leaders to have face time with our future leaders. You can't replace the personal connection that so many people have enjoyed and supported over the years.”
Since its inception in 1999, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has raised $1.2 million in private scholarship support for local high school students.
“I hope Kenosha will tune in and share the presentation with their friends and family,” Mahone said.
“These scholarships reduce the financial barriers impacting college readiness, access and affordability for our first-generation students and creates a pathway for their future success. In these very tough economic times, our financial support is even more critical for these families. I thank the community for their generosity and continued investment for the last 21 years.”
The Mahone Fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation and its mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth. It also supports healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
For more information on sponsoring the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” virtual scholarship presentation or supporting the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, contact Tom Targos at scholarships@KenoshaFoundation.org or at (262) 654-2412.
ITED GRADUATION
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
Chrsitian Life grad.jpg
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.