Mahone Fund to hold virtual scholarship presentation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has canceled the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Gala and will instead hold a virtual scholarship presentation.

The virtual presentation honoring all 2020 scholarship recipients will be released later this month. It will give the community a chance to hear directly from the 2020 Mahone Fund CEO Scholars about their accomplishments, future goals and aspirations.

“I'm disappointed that these deserving students will not be able to celebrate their achievements or share their success stories in person with their parents, grandparents and the community at large,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund.

“Reaching for Rainbows is not just a great community event celebrating academic excellence, but a grand opportunity for our business and community leaders to have face time with our future leaders. You can't replace the personal connection that so many people have enjoyed and supported over the years.”

Since its inception in 1999, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has raised $1.2 million in private scholarship support for local high school students.

“I hope Kenosha will tune in and share the presentation with their friends and family,” Mahone said.