Mahone Fund to honor 20 scholarship recipients

The Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” awards presentation, originally scheduled for April 23, was canceled due to Covid 19. Instead, the Mahone Fund will showcase all scholarship recipients during a cable presentation on channel 14 Spectrum Cable.
“Despite the pandemics financial impact on the Mahone Fund we cannot cancel the dreams and hopes of our young people during this economic downturn. We remain committed to investing in those dreams,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund.
“Our support is more significant now than ever before. These deserving students were unable to share their success stories in person. Now along with their parents, grandparents, and community at large we all can honor and celebrate their achievements together..”
The presentation also will feature inspirational messages from former Mahone Fund scholarship recipients and local leaders such as KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio, Congressman Bryan Steil, Mayor John Antaramian, Common Council President Anthony Kennedy and County Executive Jim Kreuser.
The first airing on channel 14 Spectrum cable will be Monday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.
The August schedule is as follows: Sundays, Aug. 2, 9 16 and 23 at 4:30 p.m., and Mondays, August 3, 10, and 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Viewers can watch the presentation online by logging onto the Kenosha Community Media You Tube channel and Kenosha Community Media Facebook page.
The following CEO scholarships will be awarded:
Twelve Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarships to Jamy Giles, Sidney Thomas, Nicholas Constantine, Amalia Perez, Marissa Callaway, Anita Christmas, Tresor Chilla—Aunella, Curtis Tolefree lll, Nathan Turney, Jordan Spivey, Will Darden and Keondra Henley.
One Herzing University Mahone Fund full tuition scholarship to David Badillo Tejeda
One Carthage College Mahone Fund full tuition scholarship to Elmer Ruiz—Rivera
Six Carthage College Mahone Fund Education Access awards to Julia Peters, Gloria Castro, Alieza Gillespie, Nina Alfano, Kyle Matrise, and Jared Ziegelbauer
“The 2020 class of Mahone scholars worked extremely hard in high school and are actively involved in their communities. These young leaders are very smart and conscientious. We along with our academic partners are very happy to invest in their future growth and development”, said Terri Wruck, Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship Executive Committee.
The full tuition scholarship from Carthage will be awarded to Elmer Ruiz, who will pursue a degree in Engineering.
“Carthage’s partnership with the Mahone Fund enables excellent Kenosha students to access high-quality academics and transformative opportunities at Carthage, from Aspire, our four-year career development program, to outstanding athletic and performing arts groups. We are thrilled that these students will join our campus community,” Carthage College President John Swallow said.
The Herzing Mahone full tuition scholarship will be awarded to David Badillo Tejeda, who will pursue a degree in Computer Science.
“Herzing University is deeply committed to making a positive impact in the community and we’re a proud partner of Mary Lou & Arthur Mahone Fund. Our mission is to ‘educate, support and empower all students’ and we share the Mahone Fund’s commitment to increase access to higher education in Kenosha while helping improve the educational attainment rates of our residents,” said Herzing University Regional President Jeff Hill
Since its inception in 1999, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has raised $1.2 million in private college scholarship support for local high school students. These scholarships reduce the financial barriers impacting college readiness, access, and affordability for our first-generation students and creates a pathway for their future success.
The Mahone Fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation and its mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth. The Mahone Fund also supports healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
For more information on how you can support The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, contact Tom Targos at scholarships@KenoshaFoundation.org or by phone at (262) 654-2412.
