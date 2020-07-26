Mahone Fund to honor 20 scholarship recipients

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” awards presentation, originally scheduled for April 23, was canceled due to Covid 19. Instead, the Mahone Fund will showcase all scholarship recipients during a cable presentation on channel 14 Spectrum Cable.

“Despite the pandemics financial impact on the Mahone Fund we cannot cancel the dreams and hopes of our young people during this economic downturn. We remain committed to investing in those dreams,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund.

“Our support is more significant now than ever before. These deserving students were unable to share their success stories in person. Now along with their parents, grandparents, and community at large we all can honor and celebrate their achievements together..”

The presentation also will feature inspirational messages from former Mahone Fund scholarship recipients and local leaders such as KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio, Congressman Bryan Steil, Mayor John Antaramian, Common Council President Anthony Kennedy and County Executive Jim Kreuser.

The first airing on channel 14 Spectrum cable will be Monday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The August schedule is as follows: Sundays, Aug. 2, 9 16 and 23 at 4:30 p.m., and Mondays, August 3, 10, and 17 at 8:30 p.m.