Mahone Fund to honor Bryan Albrecht with Living Legend Community Award

The Mahone Fund has announced plans to honor a long time educator and community leader at the annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event in Kenosha.

Educator and Mahone Fund Board President Bryan Albrecht will be presented the Living Legend Community Award at the event on Tuesday, April 12.

The award is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy. The 2021 recipients were two long time community servants Alvin Owens and Gary Vargas.

In January Gateway Technical College President and CEO Albrecht announced plans to retire this fall. In his 38-year career in education he received several professional accolades for his work, including being selected for the National Coalition of Certification Centers Founder’s Award and the Wisconsin Association for Career and Technical Education’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Bryan has been a member of the Mahone Fund Board for over 12 years. He has presided as Board President for nine years ushering in a period of tremendous stability and financial growth,” said Debbie Ford, vice chair of the Mahone Fund Board. “Bryan’s devout stewardship created a trajectory of enormous success for the Mahone Fund leading to an increase in the amount and number of scholarship distributions, increase in active volunteers and community awareness activities.”

“It is inspirational to reflect on the impact the Mahone Fund has made throughout our community. I am humbled to receive this recognition and will use it to strengthen the important mission of service to others,” Albrecht said.

“Bryan’s overall impact on education and youth is hard to quantify. His dedication and commitment to ensuring students from all walks of life have access to quality education is displayed in his daily life., from his contributions to the success of the Mahone Fund, to the continued growth of Gateway Technical College, and the partnerships he created so that the youth and community have the resources and chances to keep bettering themselves through education. He exemplifies servant leadership that has helped our Mahone Fund CEO scholars achieve their dreams and become mentors and leaders in their own way.” said Shebaniah Muhammad and Terri Wruck, co-chairs of the Mahone Scholarship Committee.

Proceeds from the annual event support the fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program, which aides low-to-moderate income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supporting college prep, career planning and community service engagement activities. Participants in this program create a pipeline for the Mahone Fund Scholarship program which will award over $250,000 in college scholarships to area high school students this year.

“Over several decades, Gateway has developed a meaningful relationship with the Mahone family because our missions align with strengthening our community through service. Together through the Mahone Fund we commit to inspire hope and opportunity through education and community trust,” Albrecht said.

“Bryan and I have developed a lasting friendship beyond his role with the board. We both understand the importance of establishing partnerships to create sustainable impact and create positive outcomes for the greater good in this community” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund. “His boundless commitment to our organization as well as his tremendous support for others makes Bryan a true Living Legend. The Mahone Family is grateful for Bryan’s transparent and unwavering commitment to perpetuate and uplift my parents.”

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The Fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

The Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event will be held at the Carthage College Todd Wehr Center with an hors d’oeuvres reception from 5 to 6:15 p.m. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Event organizers are working in consultation with Carthage Collage staff to monitor all campus COVID-19 protocols.

To purchase individual tickets at $50 per person, obtain sponsorship, or to donate, visit mahonefund.org or contact Karen Kaiser at the Kenosha Community Foundation at 262-654.2412 (office), or e-mail kkaiser@kenoshafoundation.org.

