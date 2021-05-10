Mahone Fund to honor four community leaders at 2021 Reaching for Rainbows "pursuit of Excellence gala

“What I do behind the chair, is a reflection of what I do beyond the chair,” said Owens, a Alvin D. Owens, a Master Barber educator

The Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award recognizes individuals or organizations for their continuous leadership and legacy support of the Mahone Fund. The award was renamed after Shebaniah Muhammad for his leadership in the development of the Fund’s mission.

“Darl Drummond, who began her relationship with us as a merchandise vendor at the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues event, is a very passionate supporter and continues to provide an unwavering financial commitment to support our core principles which build a successful future for our youth,” Albrecht said. “Jim and Mary Hawkins have a long history with the Mahone family and they perpetuate our mission through a high level of stewardship, dedication and sustained investment toward the success of our mission.”

“My mother lived a humble life and she taught her children a powerful Spiritual example,” Drummond said. “She taught her children how to give to others without expecting anything in return. When we give from our hearts, the Lord will supply everything we need and much more.”