Mahone Fund to honor four community leaders at 2021 Reaching for Rainbows "pursuit of Excellence gala

The contributions of four community leaders will be honored at the annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gals on Tuesday, June 8.
As part of their Community Engagement initiatives, Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, will honor longtime humanitarians Gary Vargas and Alvin Owens with the Living Legend Community Award along with Darl Drummond and Jim and Mary Hawkins, who will receive the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award.
The Living Legend Community Award is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy.
“We are excited to honor and pay tribute to Gary’s and Alvin’s tireless contributions and sacrifice to Kenosha area youth and families. For over 30 years, both Mr. Vargas and Mr. Owens have uplifted vulnerable lives and gave hope and direction to those who were uncertain of their future. Together, but with separate paths they have nurtured generations of children and provided tools of success in order to secure a brighter and more meaningful future for kids”, said Bryan Albrecht, president of the Mahone Fund Board. Vargas and Owens were to receive their honors at last year’s event but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Being recognized for this Living Legend award is an honor in itself,” Vargas said. “I had a great mentor as I saw Mary Lou give of herself to her last day. It gave me the courage and commitment to stay on this path of community service to the voiceless! It has been my honor to be able to work 35 years in the Kenosha community that allowed me to be a Champion for the voices that go silent during their time of need for assistance and support.”
“What I do behind the chair, is a reflection of what I do beyond the chair,” said Owens, a Alvin D. Owens, a Master Barber educator
The Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award recognizes individuals or organizations for their continuous leadership and legacy support of the Mahone Fund. The award was renamed after Shebaniah Muhammad for his leadership in the development of the Fund’s mission.
“Darl Drummond, who began her relationship with us as a merchandise vendor at the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues event, is a very passionate supporter and continues to provide an unwavering financial commitment to support our core principles which build a successful future for our youth,” Albrecht said. “Jim and Mary Hawkins have a long history with the Mahone family and they perpetuate our mission through a high level of stewardship, dedication and sustained investment toward the success of our mission.”
“My mother lived a humble life and she taught her children a powerful Spiritual example,” Drummond said. “She taught her children how to give to others without expecting anything in return. When we give from our hearts, the Lord will supply everything we need and much more.”
“We are truly surprised, embarrassed, and humbled by this honor,” said Jim and Mary Hawkins when informed of the honor. “Our involvement has been as Kenoshans, friends, and fans of the Mahone family and their foundation and what they do for all of Kenosha. It is easy to be supportive of people and organizations that do good things for the right reasons. It does not take a second thought to be apart of this kind of devotion to the betterment of all the lives in our community.”
Proceeds from the gala support the Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program which aids low-to-moderate income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supporting college prep, career planning and community service engagement activities. Participants in the program create a pipeline for the Mahone Fund Scholarship program, which will award over $300,000 in college scholarships to local area high school students this year.
In order to produce a quality program, maximize seating capacity and to ensure the health and safety of guests at the Reaching for Rainbows event, it has been relocated to Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel from the Todd Wehr Center. Given the current status of COVID-19 and the vaccination outreach, organizers are working in consultation with Carthage staff to monitor and enforce all requirements for facial coverings, social distancing and hand sanitation stations in accordance with CDC and Kenosha County Health Department recommendations.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. To purchase individual tickets at $50 per person, obtain sponsorship, or to donate, visit mahonefund.org or contact Karen Kaiser at the Kenosha Community Foundation 262-654-2412 (office), or e-mail kkaiser@kenoshafoundation.org.