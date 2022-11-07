Mahone Middle School science teacher in Kenosha wins 2022 Formal Educator of the Year Award

Mahone Middle School sixth science teacher Jamian Knuth has been awarded the 2022 Formal Educator of the Year Award by the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education.

The award is in recognition of his ongoing effort in combining environmental education into teaching.

The Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education said Knuth, who has been a teacher at Mahone for the last five years, “has demonstrated innovation and expertise in incorporating place-based environmental education into his science curricula.”

“Knuth’s commitment to the Wisconsin environmental education community is evident and inspiring, strengthening our community as a whole,” the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education said in an email.

“I’m honored and blessed that they choose me,” Knuth said. “I’m really honored.”

Knuth’s educational background is not in science education, as his degree is in English with an emphasis on history.

“At my other school, we had these small groups (where) I taught science and English, and science just took off,” Knuth said.

Knuth has created partnerships between his school, students and community to address local environmental concerns, such as stormwater runoff and the proliferation of native species, The Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education noted.

Most recently, he aided in the fundraising and Youth as Resources grant writing for the outdoor learning pavilion that is now at Mahone Middle School.

He also is an active member of FIELD Edventures, in which he regularly leads environmental education workshops with other educators to share his methods of incorporating place-based learning in the classroom, according to the The Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education.

Knuth gives credit to his professional connections, such as Laura Schulz, a professor at University of Wisconsin-Parkside; Nancy Carlson, executive director of the WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin Inc.; Victoria Rydberg, who is the environmental education and service-learning consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction; and Sandy Benton, co-founder of FIELD Edventures.

“This isn’t just me,” Knuth said. “I’m standing on the shoulders of giants like (them). That’s what got me into science itself. I was able to start creating aspects where the students got to get out and be engaged.”

Knuth said it’s an honor to have his name listed among other admirable Formal Educator of the Year award winners.

“The people that came before me, I saw their names on that list and I’ve worked with these different people that have actually won this award that I’m getting right now,” Knuth said. “Just to have my name next to them is cool, because many of them run environmental programs and things like that.”