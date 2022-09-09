Major changes coming to Froedtert South's Downtown Kenosha Hospital

Major changes are coming for Freodtert Kenosha Hospital at 6308 Eighth Ave.

Froedtert South is moving forward with plans to convert the site's emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic.

The hospital's inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St., in a continuation of repositioning efforts to centralize the surgical and interventional services at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital that began in 2019.

Both transitions are expected to be complete by Oct. 1.

Other plans for the Downtown hospital include converting underutilized spaces into inpatient and outpatient mental health and inpatient rehabilitation services, among other projects.

Froedtert South indicated its repositioning efforts were put on hold with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, when the hospital expanded capacity to focus on providing essential care to patients suffering from the coronavirus. With COVID-19 admissions declining, Froedtert South leaders said they are confident that the time is right to convert underutilized space to host "much-needed services for the community."

"We're exceptionally proud of the role Froedtert Kenosha Hospital has played for our community as we weathered the COVID-19 pandemic," said Froedtert South President and CEO Ric Schmidt. "Our pivot to treat COVID patients demonstrated our commitment to meeting the needs of our community. And now, with our plans to continue repositioning, we look forward to the next chapter in how we'll continue providing the care that members of our communities need most."

In addition to providing inpatient mental health and inpatient rehabilitation services, Schmidt said transition of the emergency department to urgent care will bring "much-needed, cost-effective care for minor, non-life-threatening illness and injuries."

"Our commitment to the people of Kenosha and to Kenosha County as a whole is strong," Schmidt said. "We look forward to continuing to find ways to provide exceptional and compassionate care while we promote the well-being of those we serve."

This is a developing story. Visit KenoshaNew.com later today for additional interviews, information.