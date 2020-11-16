Major retail/residential project proposed for Uptown

Antaramian is encouraged with the visual appearance of the proposed structures.

"It's a very good-looking building," he said. "We're very pleased with how he set this up."

While it's not official yet, Antaramian said he expects many of the displaced businesses to hopefully find a new home within this proposed development.

"That's one of the reasons we were working with Gorman, was to make sure we were able to find affordable space for a lot of the businesses to come back," he said. "That became a very important aspect for Uptown, the city and for myself. I think you're going to find that a lot of the businesses that were lost will have an opportunity to be in those buildings, absolutely."

The proposal will be discussed during a public hearing at 5 p.m. that will be held by teleconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the project's proposed density is 62.4 units per acre, which surpasses the maximum allowed of 12 units per acre for a residential development, a zoning ordinance amendment will be necessary for the project to proceed.

For those who wish to listen to the meeting, they can call 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656 and use Meeting ID 924 5969 5844.

