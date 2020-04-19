Major road projects planned over three years

Details: Design and construction funded by state Department of Transportation. ...Widening from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road while adding a 30- to 36-feet raised median, overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multi-use path, a turn lane and wider shoulders. ... Intersection improvements at Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road. ... Highway EA (72nd Avenue) will be realigned with 90th Street in Racine County at the intersection of KR. ... A three-tier retention pond will be built on the northeast corner of KR and I-94. ... Kenosha County and Racine County responsible for land acquisition costs.