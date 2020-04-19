Major road projects planned over three years

Three of Kenosha’s major highways will begin massive reconstruction projects over the next three years, including Highway S (Washington Road), Highway KR (1st Street) and Highway 50 (75th Street).
Here is a detailed look at each project:
Highway S (Washington Road)
Estimated cost: $21 million
Expected start date: May
Estimated completion date: Fall 2021
Details: Biggest highway project in Kenosha County history. ... Widening to a four-lane divided highway from Highway 31 to East Frontage Road of I-94. ... Project includes a 30-foot-wide grass median, drainage ditches, 8-foot shoulders for bicycles and shared-use paths. ... More than 22,000 vehicles travel that stretch per day. ... The project required 61 full property relocations.
Highway 50 (75th Street)
Estimated cost: $87 million
Expected start date: Spring 2021
Estimated completion date: Spring 2023
Details: Widening from four to six lanes from 57th Avenue to 116th Avenue (3.6 miles). ... Required to fix deteriorating pavement and bridges. ... Last reconstruction was in 2012. ... Includes reconstruction of existing four-lane highway between 43rd and 57th avenues (0.8 of a mile). ... Construction of six new bridge structures. ... Addition of sidewalk and bicycle accommodations along the length of the project.
Highway KR (1st Street)
Estimated cost: $59 million
Expected start date: July
Estimated completion date: Fall 2022
Details: Design and construction funded by state Department of Transportation. ...Widening from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road while adding a 30- to 36-feet raised median, overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multi-use path, a turn lane and wider shoulders. ... Intersection improvements at Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road. ... Highway EA (72nd Avenue) will be realigned with 90th Street in Racine County at the intersection of KR. ... A three-tier retention pond will be built on the northeast corner of KR and I-94. ... Kenosha County and Racine County responsible for land acquisition costs.
