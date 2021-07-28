Major storms predicted for tonight, but Kenosha may be spared

It looks like the first significant storm event of the summer may hit the state later Wednesday and into Thursday.

But Kenosha County may be spared the brunt.

Ben Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said Wednesday afternoon that he expects some kind of weather event here, but as for the strength of those storms, Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin and just a bit further south appears to be more of a target.

"You guys might be on the southern edge of (the storm)," Miller said. "We'll just have to see how far south it goes. It's going to drop southeast. Kind of the southern and southeastern edge of it is probably the area where we're most uncertain as far as the extent of the storms."

According to weather.com, a 10% chance of rain exists here until 9 p.m. tonight, with isolated and scattered storms predicted until midnight.

As Wednesday turns into Thursday, the chance for strong thunderstorms here reaches a high of 60% by 3 a.m., with more rain possible at daybreak Thursday.

Miller said as the storm develops, tornados and hail will be possible for the areas predicted to catch the brunt — with winds expected in excess of 70 to 80 mph.