Major storms tonight predicted, but Kenosha may be spared

It looks like the first significant storm event of the summer may hit the state later Wednesday and into Thursday.
But Kenosha County may be spared the brunt.
Ben Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said Wednesday afternoon that he expects some kind of weather event here, but as for the strength of those storms, Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin and just a bit further south appears to be more of a target.
"You guys might be on the southern edge of (the storm)," Miller said. "We'll just have to see how far south it goes. It's going to drop southeast. Kind of the southern and southeastern edge of it is probably the area where we're most uncertain as far as the extent of the storms."
According to weather.com, a 10% chance of rain exists here until 9 p.m. tonight, with isolated and scattered storms predicted until midnight.
As Wednesday turns into Thursday, the chance for strong thunderstorms here reaches a high of 60% by 3 a.m., with more rain possible at daybreak Thursday.
Miller said as the storm develops, tornados and hail will be possible for the areas predicted to catch the brunt — with winds expected in excess of 70 to 80 mph.
"But as far as Kenosha, the primary threat for that would be a little bit to the north," he said. "It's not out of the question that it could occur as far south as (Kenosha), but the higher chances of it will be off to the north. ... That's kind of the core, the best chance of where we think it's going to happen.
"The moderate risk does extend down (to Kenosha). I don't want to give you a false sense of security. (Kenosha) is right on the edge. There's a certain amount of uncertainty as to how far that line of storms will extend."
The straight-line winds that are predicted for tonight are oftentimes even more dangerous, Miller said, than the random, pop-up tornado that could develop from a storm.
He pointed to a storm in 2018 in Fond du Lac County with multiple tornadoes, but it was the high winds the caused even more damage.
"It was the overall 80 to 100 mph winds we had up there that put down thousands upon thousands of trees," Miller said. "With that event, the tornadoes were actually weaker than just the overall thunderstorms that were moving through. That's kind of what we're thinking with this event as well."
There are several factors at play for this event, Miller said. The heat and humidity that have blanketed the area in recent days are one, but there's more going on high up in the atmosphere.
"It's not just the heat and humidity," he said. "It takes a little bit more than that to get an event of this magnitude to develop."