Major structure fire burns house in Zion

A Zion, Ill., home under renovation sustained major damage in a large structure fire Friday that eventually involved 11 departments.

The initial alarm call came in at 1:35 p.m. and Zion Fire & Rescue units encountered light smoke from a home in the 3300 block of Emmaus. All occupants were out and a dog that was still in the structure make it out to safety with the assistance of responding crews.

Fire conditions quickly escalated, causing a call for additional assistance from area departments. Crews were pulled out of the house for their safely as the fire volume escalated.

"A ladder truck was positioned to allow firefighters to safely direct a master stream to extinguish multiple areas where the fire had vented through the roof," Zion Battalion Chief Rocky Campanella said. "That action allowed crews to enter the home and extinguish the rest of the fire."

One firefighter on scene suffered minor burn injuries as the result of falling embers. A juvenile at the scene was also treated for smoke inhalation. Neither were transported for further treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The structure was deemed uninhabitable by the Zion Building Department. Estimated damage was $150,000.