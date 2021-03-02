Making their voices heard: UW-Parkside students pen letters to mayor, police chief

The youth of today have something to say.

And over the last year, not a few have written letters to Kenosha’s public officials to say it.

Following a writing assignment given by University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate lecturer David Belotti last fall, some 80 students wrote to Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on topics ranging from Kenosha’s educational system to social and racial unrest.

These were letters — not tweets or social media posts, but formal letters — in which students introduced themselves and explained concerns and positions. They covered disappointment over the civil unrest in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 and suggestions for improvement in the curricula taught in Kenosha’s public schools.

It is an academic exercise Belotti calls “experiential writing,” which combines writing with community engagement.

“It connects students with what they are learning in class with a sense of citizenship,” Belotti said.

When it came time for his English 101: Composition and Reading class to delve into some experiential writing last fall, recent local current events fit the bill, Belotti said.