Making their voices heard: UW-Parkside students pen letters to mayor, police chief

The youth of today have something to say.
And over the last year, not a few have written letters to Kenosha’s public officials to say it.
Following a writing assignment given by University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate lecturer David Belotti last fall, some 80 students wrote to Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on topics ranging from Kenosha’s educational system to social and racial unrest.
These were letters — not tweets or social media posts, but formal letters — in which students introduced themselves and explained concerns and positions. They covered disappointment over the civil unrest in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 and suggestions for improvement in the curricula taught in Kenosha’s public schools.
It is an academic exercise Belotti calls “experiential writing,” which combines writing with community engagement.
“It connects students with what they are learning in class with a sense of citizenship,” Belotti said.
When it came time for his English 101: Composition and Reading class to delve into some experiential writing last fall, recent local current events fit the bill, Belotti said.
“The topics came right from the mayor’s ideas for the listening sessions from last fall — police-community relations, criminal justice, employment, education and young people — all within the context and aftermath of the Kenosha riots of last summer,” Belotti said.
In a regular year, Belotti said he would have encouraged students to attend these sessions in person. Limited by the pandemic, though, he assigned letter writing instead.
The letters were assigned in the early part of last fall semester and by October were forwarded to their intended recipients.
The letters are impassioned and informed and express emotion balanced by suggested areas for improvement, particularly regarding police training, protocols and community relations.
Some made a direct appeal for assistance to specific businesses impacted by the riots, while others were critical of the city’s response to the riots and pandemic response by local academic institutions.
Nearly all were articulate and accurate, but a couple missed the mark, even as Belotti stressed the importance of fact-checking.
There were also positive suggestions for Kenosha Unified School District teachers to manage virtual and in-person learning challenges and a call for an increase in the ethnic and racial diversity in academic curricula.
Letters to police chief
Several students thanked the police chief for the work of the department but took issue with police violence during the riots. Most also suggested reforms to law enforcement training and the utilization of body cameras moving forward.
Thomas Diamond suggested raising educational requirements and the starting wage for law enforcement, saying, “I think the people looking after the city and keeping it safe should be some of the smartest people in the city.”
City official responds
There has been no word yet as to whether the police chief received his letters, but in November Mayor Antaramian sent a letter to Belotti responding to the students’ letters.
“I appreciate the insights from our young people,” he wrote. “They have much to offer and are not always heard by government leaders. Your students show they care about Kenosha, addressing topics ranging from safety to mental health and the need for improving communication between the public and city leadership.
“Please know that I am listening to their input and will give careful consideration to the specific suggestions they propose. I appreciate your support and enthusiasm for Kenosha.”
Belotti believes the assignment hit the mark.
“I wanted students to think of what Kenosha went through last summer and lend a voice to help heal the city, to suggest ideas that might help create a more peaceful and equitable future,” he said.