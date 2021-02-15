Man allegedly loaded guns in vehicle, threatened "suicide by cop" before running into CVS store

After at first going back inside his house, Ruffalo walked outside, got into his truck and allegedly fled at high speed.

A short time after an officer driving east on the 2000 block of Washington Road saw the pickup headed west at about 60 mph. The officer saw the driver of the pickup swerve toward the squad car and “attempt to hit his squad head on,” according to the complaint. It states that the officer had to drive over the curb to avoid being hit. The officer then turned around to pursue the truck, which crashed into the snowbank outside the CVS on the corner of Washington Road and 22nd Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ben got out and started running toward the front doors of the CVS,” the complaint states.

Officers pursued Ruffalo into the store, fearing that he had a gun with him. During the struggle to take him into custody, according to the complaint, two officers struck and kneed Ruffalo in the head, according to the complaint. At his initial court appearance Monday, Ruffalo’s face was swollen and disfigured, both eyes swollen nearly shut.

After his arrest, police found Ruffalo had no weapons with him in the store, although he had shotgun shells in his pocket. In the truck, police found three rifles and three shotguns, along with a large amount of ammunition, and three knives, one with a 15-inch blade.