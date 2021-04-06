Man allegedly threatened woman with a gun after she rejects him

After a woman rejected a man’s advances at a Kenosha tavern, the man allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and threatened to shoot her.

Quindell Brown, 27, of Zion, Ill., was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a gun at another, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 after 2 a.m. Sunday saying that a man had pointed a gun at her while she was outside Pavle’s, 1724 52nd St. and then left in a red Jeep. A Kenosha Police officer pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the Jeep on 52nd Street near Sheridan Road. The passenger in the vehicle — later identified as Brown — matched the description the woman gave of the man who had pointed the gun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint states that a 9mm handgun was under the front passenger seat and a plastic bag with a small amount of cocaine in Brown’s pocket.