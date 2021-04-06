Man allegedly threatened woman with a gun after she rejects him

After a woman rejected a man’s advances at a Kenosha tavern, the man allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and threatened to shoot her.
Quindell Brown, 27, of Zion, Ill., was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a gun at another, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 after 2 a.m. Sunday saying that a man had pointed a gun at her while she was outside Pavle’s, 1724 52nd St. and then left in a red Jeep. A Kenosha Police officer pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of the Jeep on 52nd Street near Sheridan Road. The passenger in the vehicle — later identified as Brown — matched the description the woman gave of the man who had pointed the gun.
The complaint states that a 9mm handgun was under the front passenger seat and a plastic bag with a small amount of cocaine in Brown’s pocket.
According to the complaint, the woman told police a man at the bar who matched Brown’s description had “wanted to take her home but she turned him down.” She said they spoke a second time outside in the parking lot and she turned him down again. “The individual then went to his vehicle, a red SUV, and returned with a silver handgun. He then pointed the handgun at her and her friends. He was yelling and saying that he was going to shoot her” before getting in the vehicle and leaving.
A security guard at the bar told police he saw a man matching Brown’s description push a woman and say “I’m going to shoot you” and then begin arguing with a man, before going to his vehicle, grabbing a gun and pointing it at a group of people.
Another witness said he saw a man who matched Brown’s description arguing with people, including another man who threatened to get a gun, before the man who matched Brown’s description pointed the weapon. That witness said the other people Brown was with “were not being a problem” and were trying to get him to leave.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.
But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.
Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.
The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…
They seemingly sprout overnight from former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…
Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.
The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.
David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.
SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …
When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…
Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…
For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.
Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.