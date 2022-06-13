Man armed with rifle and knife enters Somers gas station, taken into custody

A man armed with a rifle was confronted and taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies at a gas station in Somers Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Kwik Trip gas station at 5800 31st St.

According to the department, the subject, who has not yet been identified, was confronted aaround 1:19 p.m. by Sheriff's Department deputies and a supervisor. The subject --who was also armed with a knife in his hand -- was tasered by law enforcement and taken into custody.

No patrons or officers were injured during the incident.

It remains an active investigation. The department indicated no additional information will be released at present.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

