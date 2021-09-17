Man arrested after allegedly threatening middle school students at bus stop, claiming he had a gun

A group of Bullen Middle School students waiting on a bus stop Friday morning were allegedly threatened by a parent who told them he had a gun.

Kenosha Police were called about the incident at 8:45 a.m. Sgt. Leo Viola said students said they were waiting for the bus Friday on the 2400 block of 52nd Street morning when the man allegedly made the threats.

A video shared with the Kenosha News taken from a car parked nearby shows a group of about 10 students standing on the sidewalk while a man in a vehicle to the west can be seen talking to them out of the open window of his SUV. The group of students walks away from the vehicle and some of the students start to run.

In another video the students tell a bystander that the man had accused them of bullying his daughter, saying “I’m a real gang member” and telling them he was going to retaliate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Viola said the man was arrested later in the day. He said police were going to be recommending charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

Tanya Ruder, spokesman for Kenosha Unified School District, said school staff learned of the incident when students got to school in the morning and contacted police.