Man arrested after foot chase near Green Bay Road

A 27-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after a foot chase with Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. David Wright said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Green Bay Road near Corbett Road in Somers at about 12:40 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area to the east.

Deputies searched for the man on foot for nearly an hour, taking him into custody on Green Bay Road near the county line at about 1:35 p.m.

Wright said the man was arrested on a probation violation and pending a charge of obstructing police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.