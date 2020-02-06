You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after foot chase near Green Bay Road
View Comments
breaking top story

Man arrested after foot chase near Green Bay Road

{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after a foot chase with Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. David Wright said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Green Bay Road near Corbett Road in Somers at about 12:40 p.m.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area to the east.

Deputies searched for the man on foot for nearly an hour, taking him into custody on Green Bay Road near the county line at about 1:35 p.m.

Wright said the man was arrested on a probation violation and pending a charge of obstructing police.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics