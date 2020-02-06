Man arrested after foot chase near Green Bay Road

A 27-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after a foot chase with Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. David Wright said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Green Bay Road near Corbett Road in Somers at about 12:40 p.m.
The driver fled on foot into a wooded area to the east.
Deputies searched for the man on foot for nearly an hour, taking him into custody on Green Bay Road near the county line at about 1:35 p.m.
Wright said the man was arrested on a probation violation and pending a charge of obstructing police.