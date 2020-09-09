Man arrested at Pleasant Prairie hotel after search for missing Kenosha woman

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After he was found in a Pleasant Prairie hotel room with a woman he was barred from seeing by a court order, a Kenosha man attempted to escape police through a window.

Nicholas Mercier, 34, was out on bond after being charged Aug. 19 for substantial battery-domestic abuse, alleged to have broken a 29-year-old woman’s arm. As part of his bond conditions, he was not allowed to see or contact the woman.

He had been convicted in 2014 of another incident involving the same woman. In that incident she was injured and left on the road when he drove away as she attempted to get into his vehicle.

Her family reported the woman missing earlier this week, telling law enforcement they believed she may be with Mercier. Her missing status was widely shared on social media.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express, 7887-94th Ave. for a report that a missing person may be there with Mercier. The complaint states that Mercier refused to open his hotel room door, then blocked access to the door when officers used a key from hotel staff. He is then alleged to have attempted to break out a window to leave the room, damaging the window.