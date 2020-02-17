Man arrested for OWI with baby in car

KENOSHA — A Milwaukee County man was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated with an infant in the car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jerome L. Collins, 26, was pulled over for speeding at about 6 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 94/41 near Highway 142.

A search of the vehicle yielded a jar of marijuana and a smoking device.

Police said Collins’ 1-month-old child and the child’s mother were also in the car.

After a field sobriety test, Collins was arrested for first offense of operating while intoxicated.

He is also facing charges of felony possession of THC, operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after license suspension and operating without insurance.

The child and mother were taken by Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies to a safe location, the state patrol said.

