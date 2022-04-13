Man arrested in New York subway attack Wednesday has Wisconsin ties; charged with federal terrorism offense

NEW YORK — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, who has ties to Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call led police to him on a Manhattan street.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train Tuesday, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said.

James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the U.S. and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticized Adams' policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether James, who is from New York but has lived recently in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. A sign taped to the door of James’ Milwaukee apartment asks that all mail be delivered to a post office box.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously reported that no one answered the door at James' last known Milwaukee address, in the city's Harambee neighborhood.

A neighbor, Keilah Miller, 32, who lived in an adjacent apartment at the address, told the New York Times that James was "gruff and standoffish" and "a really weird neighbor."

On Tuesday, James set off smoke grenades in a commuter-packed subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said police were told that after James opened one of the smoke grenades, a rider asked, “What did you do?”

“Oops,” James said, then went on to brandish his gun and open fire, according to a witness account.

At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

James left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van. That key led investigators to James.

Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011.

Fireworks possibly purchased in Raymond

The Journal Sentinel also reported that, after photos of the fireworks used in Tuesday's incident circulated on social media, one of the photos made its way to William Weimer, vice president and general counsel at Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks.

"We identified those four items as something that could have come from Phantom," Weimer told the Journal Sentinel late Tuesday.

Phantom has a location in Racine County, off I-94 in the town of Raymond, and it's possible the fireworks used in Tuesday's subway incident were purchased there.

On Tuesday, according to the Journal Sentinel report, once police identified James as a person of interest, Phantom searched by his name and located a Wisconsin purchase of all four products made last year, Weimer said.

According to the report, the receipt showed a man named Frank James from Milwaukee spent $93 at a Phantom Fireworks showroom in Raymond on June 21, 2021. Phantom provided the information to police, Weimer said.

"This company cooperates 100% with law enforcement at all times," he told the Journal Sentinel.

James apprehended

James, in a blue t-shirt and brown pants with his hands cuffed behind his back Wednesday, didn’t respond to reporters shouting questions as he was walked from a police station to an unmarked police car a few hours after his arrest.

As terrified riders fled the attack, James apparently hopped another train — the same one many were steered to for safety, police said. He got out at the next station, disappearing into the nation's most populous city. Police launched a massive effort to find him, releasing his name and issuing cellphone alerts.

They got a tip Wednesday that he was in a McDonald's in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. James was gone when officers arrived, but they soon spotted him on a busy corner nearby.

Four police cars zoomed around a corner, officers leaped out and, soon, a compliant James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on, witness Aleksei Korobow said.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said authorities “were able to shrink his world quickly.”

“There was nowhere left for him to run,” she said.

