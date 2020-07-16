Man at ER for gunshot wound faces drug charges after staff reports seeing bag of pills

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Zion, Ill., man is facing drug charges after emergency room workers told police they saw him handing over a bag of pills to a friend while he was awaiting treatment for a gunshot wound.

Harlin Barnes was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver, the criminal complaint alleging he had a bag of 90 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

His girlfriend Sahara Allen, 19, of Kenosha, was charged with aiding a felon and possession of narcotics, alleged to have taken the drugs from Barnes at the hospital.

According to the complaint, Allen brought Barnes, who had a gunshot wound in his leg, into the emergency room at Froedtert South-Kenosha campus at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday night. While he was in a room in the ER, staff told police they saw Barnes reach into his pants and take out a baggie of pills and hand it to Allen along with his phone.

As Barnes was arriving at the ER, Kenosha Police were investigating 911 calls about gunfire at Columbus Park, 2003 54th St. Police found evidence of a shooting at the park, including spent shell casings, but did not find a victim. While they were at the park, they received a call that a gunshot victim had turned up at the ER.