Man charged after allegedly pointing gun during argument at tavern
A Kenosha man is being held on $20,000 bond, alleged to have pointed a handgun at people in a city tavern before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Arnold Garcia, 32, was charged Tuesday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee police, operating while intoxicated-second offense, and resisting police.

According to the criminal complaint, Garcia is alleged to have pulled out a handgun during an argument at La Botona Bar and Grill, 1400 52nd St., on Sunday at about 2:20 a.m. The complaint states that security video shows a man identified as Garcia pointing a gun in the direction of a man inside the bar, then again outside the bar. A woman told police he pointed the gun at her head, then fired two shots outside. Police found a spent shell casing in the parking lot.

Garcia is then alleged to have fled the bar in a pickup truck, crashing into two unattended vehicles, then fled police who had already been called about the gun incident. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies placed spikes at County Highway E and Sheridan Road, deflating the truck’s two front tires. The driver continued to flee, driving on rims and driving on a portion of the 800 block of Sheridan that is under construction, paved with gravel and about a foot below the paved road, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle eventually became stuck in the gravel and police arrested Garcia at gunpoint. According to the complaint, one officer used a taser on Garcia during the arrest. A loaded handgun was found in his pocket, the complaint states. The complaint states that Garcia appeared to be intoxicated and that his preliminary blood-alcohol test was 0.13 when booked at the Kenosha County Jail.

Garcia is being held on $20,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.

