Man charged after fleeing police in high-speed chase

An Oak Creek man was charged with two felonies after a high-speed chase with Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies.

Dustin Monroe, Sr., 29, was charged Monday with first-degree endangering safety and fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident of Salem Lakes called 911 at 8:41 a.m. June 5 saying that someone had pulled into his driveway and was looking in the windows of his home. When the homeowner approached the driver, he left.

Deputies spotted the car on the 28700 block of 98h Street about 10 minutes after the call and attempted to stop the driver. Instead, the driver fled, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, passing vehicles in no-passing zones and running a traffic light, the complaint states.

Near the West Frontage Road and Highway C, the vehicle hit tire spikes placed in the road by law enforcement, before driving onto southbound Interstate 94.

On the interstate, the driver lost control and went off the road. He then fled the vehicle, running into a nearby field before being taken into custody after a foot chase.

Monroe is being held on $15,000 bond.

