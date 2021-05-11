Man charged after leaving disabled son alone in van for 7 hours while he went golfing

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards with friends and went golfing at Petrifying Springs Park.
John Himmelspach, 54, of New Berlin, appeared in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of negligently subjecting an individual at risk to abuse.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in Petrifying Springs Park at about 5 p.m. on April 12 when he was flagged down by a witness who said there was a disabled person left alone in a vehicle. The deputy found a van parked in the lot near the Pro Golf Shop and saw a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s inside in a wheelchair. The windows were slightly cracked, and the temperature at the time was 58 degrees.
The deputy spoke to the man through the window but he was unable to answer.
“(The deputy) asked him several times if he was okay but he did not respond,” the complaint stated. “(The deputy) reported that it also appeared he didn’t have much mobility, and when (he) tried signaling to him with hand gestures he was not able to gesture anything back. … His mobility seemed very limited, with only his hands and head moving.”
Another deputy arrived. They attempted to contact the van’s registered owner but received no answer. They eventually broke the window to the van to get inside. Speaking to the man in the wheelchair, they asked if he could blink to respond to them. He could not. There was a blanket close to him but not on him, there no food or water, and there was a smell of feces in the van.
Because they were unable to communicate with him and did not know how long he had been left alone, the deputies called for an ambulance. The man was eventually taken to a local hospital for observation.
Somers Rescue used an ATV and a golf cart to search the golf course. They contacted everyone on the golf course looking for the person who owned the van but were unable to find anyone.
Deputies reviewed the surveillance video from the Pro Shop and saw a man park the van and leave the van carrying golf clubs at noon.
At 7 p.m., the man seen on the video — later identified as Himmelspach — was seen by a deputy walking by the Pro Shop. The deputy asked him who the person was in the wheelchair in the van, and Himmelspach said it was his son, who has cerebral palsy.
“When asked why he had left (his son) alone locked in the vehicle, (Himmelspach) stated he didn’t feel it was an issue. He stated he had left the windows cracked for him and had parked out of the sun. He stated all he was doing was ‘sitting there,’ and that was all he would have done at home,” the complaint states.
Himmelspach told the deputy, according to the complaint, that he had arrived at Petrifying Springs at noon, played cards with friends until 2 p.m., and that he had checked on his son at that time. He then went golfing, returning at 7 p.m.
According to the complaint, Himmelspach left his son “in the van for over seven hours without access to food, water or a means of relieving himself without soiling his adult diaper.”
Himmelspach made an initial appearance on the neglect charge Tuesday. Although the state asked that Himmelspach not have contact with his son as a condition of bond, Himmelspach’s attorney Thomas Simon objected, saying Himmelspach is his son’s caregiver.
“Under the circumstances, I think the court can be assured that nothing of the nature of what is alleged here is going to happen in the future,” Simon said. “I certainly think that the court can be assured that the relationship is going to be fine.”
The court commissioner allowed contact and retained Himmelspach’s bond at $150, which had been posted when he was arrested in April.