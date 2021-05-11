Man charged after leaving disabled son alone in van for 7 hours while he went golfing

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards with friends and went golfing at Petrifying Springs Park.

John Himmelspach, 54, of New Berlin, appeared in court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of negligently subjecting an individual at risk to abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in Petrifying Springs Park at about 5 p.m. on April 12 when he was flagged down by a witness who said there was a disabled person left alone in a vehicle. The deputy found a van parked in the lot near the Pro Golf Shop and saw a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s inside in a wheelchair. The windows were slightly cracked, and the temperature at the time was 58 degrees.

The deputy spoke to the man through the window but he was unable to answer.

“(The deputy) asked him several times if he was okay but he did not respond,” the complaint stated. “(The deputy) reported that it also appeared he didn’t have much mobility, and when (he) tried signaling to him with hand gestures he was not able to gesture anything back. … His mobility seemed very limited, with only his hands and head moving.”