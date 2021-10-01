Man charged after reportedly involved in fight

A 22-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges after a five reported Thursday night at a restaurant in Kenosha.

Curt L. Paura is charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. He made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to reports, Kenosha Police were called for a report of a fight between Paura and a co-worker, who had reportedly an argument about when to start closing duties. When the victim said he was going to call the manager, the defendant allegedly began to slap him in the face with an open hand.

The victim added he was punched multiple times in the face, chest and stomach with a closed fist. Surveillance video showed Paura striking the victim. The victim was later was seen striking the defendant and taking him to the ground.

When police tried to make contact with Paura, he allegedly attempted to flee, but he eventually crawled out of a wooded area and into the parking lot, where he was taken into custody.

The restaurant manager told police the defendant was terminated and told not to return to the premises.

Court records indicate that Paura faces felony charges of strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery and intimidating a victim in a separate case. In that case, he was released on a $3,500 cash bond.

