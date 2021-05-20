Racine man charged for rapes in Kenosha County through state investigation to identify DNA

According to the complaint, an agent went through Crockett’s garbage outside the home in Racine, collecting things like drinking straws, water bottles and a disposable coffee cup and sending those to the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee. Those tests showed a match to Crockett, according to the complaint.

In the first of the two assaults charged Thursday, a young adult woman said she was walking in the 2300 block of 61st Street in Kenosha on her way to a friend’s home on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2014, when a man grabbed her and pulled her into a white vehicle and raped her. She “indicated that she ultimately fought the male subject off of her and ran out of the vehicle,” the complaint states.

In the second case, a middle-aged woman reported that she was walking home from the Kenosha County Job Center on Sheridan Road in April 2015 after going there to use a computer to look for work. According to the complaint she told an investigator she was walking looking at paperwork when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into a car and raped her. She said that after the assault she got out of the car and ran away.