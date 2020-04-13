Man charged in arson at county park

A 19-year-old Paddock Lake man was arrested Sunday pending arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a picnic table under a pavilion at Brighton Dale Park.
Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said a person at the county-owned park reported seeing a picnic table on fire and saw two men run into nearby woods and then saw a vehicle leaving the park. The witness was able to report the license plate number of the vehicle.
Deputies stopped the vehicle nearby and took Dylan Fulton into custody. Fulton was charged Monday with arson, criminal damage and disorderly conduct,
Gov. Tony Evers temporarily closed 40 state parks last week, including Bong Recreation Area, which is adjacent to Brighton Dale, in part because of vandalism and litter problems from increasing crowds in the state parks during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kenosha County parks have remained open.
Klinkhammer said there does seem to be increased use of county parks during the Safer-at-Home order as more people look to outdoor activities. He said he has not seen any evidence of increased vandalism or other issues at the parks.
“It’s a good outlet for people, and if they keep their distance from each other it’s not a problem,” he said.
Matthew Collins, county parks director, said the only other incident of vandalism in county parks during the COVID-19 order was at Silver Lake Park and Fox River Park when, in March, a person drove through the grounds, damaging the turf. That person was also cited, he said.
“It’s been a couple of isolated incidents with a couple of bad actors,” Collins said.
In both cases, members of the public helped identify those involved.
“At the majority of our parks we’re in full-blown summer mode,” Collins said. “At some of our western parks we are seeing more usage than they ever have.”
Collins said that he is happy to see people using the parks and said most people are following the rules and maintaining social distance.
“Everyone needs their mental health, and I’m proud we can provide that resource,” Collins said.
