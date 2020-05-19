Man charged in attack with baseball bat

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police were called to a home on the 8600 block of Cooper Road at 12:10 p.m. May 9 for a report of a fight. The complaint states that Seal had been fighting with another man and the second man’s father came to the address to pick up his son. When the father pulled his van into the driveway, the complaint states, Seal is alleged to have come out of his house with a bat and a butcher knife, using the bat to shatter three windows in the van. The father pulled the van out of the driveway and said he got out of the vehicle to assess the damage, saying that Seal then got in a vehicle and sped toward him across the lawn. The man told police he had to run to escape being hit.