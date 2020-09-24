Man charged in Kenosha homicide insists he is innocent

At the hearing Wednesday, Pendleton’s attorney Terry Rose asked for the trial to be delayed as he awaits permission from the Wisconsin Public Defender’s office for him to hire an expert witness to test for gunpowder residue analysis, and for time for that expert, if hired, to provide a report.

When Schroeder asked Pendleton whether he wanted to delay the trial to allow for the expert testimony, Pendleton — appearing via Zoom from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic while Rose appeared online from his own office — began to question the judge.

“What evidence do you have? I ran out of a building because I didn’t want to get shot. Why is this still happening?” Pendleton said.

During normal times, a defendant would have a defense attorney sitting by their side in court — when defendants attempt to speak to the judge in those circumstances, the defense attorney normally intervenes. But during the pandemic, defendants are typically appearing via Zoom from jail or from home, while attorneys are appearing from their offices. Without an attorney by their side to put a warning hand on an arm to keep people from blurting out anything that could harm their case, defendants are more often speaking up.