Man charged in Kenosha homicide insists he is innocent

A man charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting death in Kenosha insisted to a judge that he is innocent.
At a pretrial hearing for Edward Pendleton, Jr., charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of a 42-year-old Marlon Allen last December, Pendleton let the judge know he was frustrated with the process.
“I want to say something real quick,” Pendleton told Judge Bruce Schroeder. “I’m tired of being in jail for 10 months for something I didn’t do … I want my life back. I didn’t do this.”
Pendleton is accused of shooting Allen in a hallway in an apartment building at 3514 50th St.
After the shooting, people in the building told police they had been with Pendleton in an apartment on the second floor and that Pendleton had purchased cocaine while he was there. Those witnesses told police Allen had stopped by for a visit and that when he left Pendleton went with him. Minutes later, they told police, according to the criminal complaint, they heard gunfire in the hallway.
Pendleton has insisted that he fled the apartment building after a masked man began shooting at Allen. He did not call police after the shooting, and according to police other people in the building saw only a man matching Pendleton’s description leaving. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found inside the building in an apartment.
At the hearing Wednesday, Pendleton’s attorney Terry Rose asked for the trial to be delayed as he awaits permission from the Wisconsin Public Defender’s office for him to hire an expert witness to test for gunpowder residue analysis, and for time for that expert, if hired, to provide a report.
When Schroeder asked Pendleton whether he wanted to delay the trial to allow for the expert testimony, Pendleton — appearing via Zoom from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic while Rose appeared online from his own office — began to question the judge.
“What evidence do you have? I ran out of a building because I didn’t want to get shot. Why is this still happening?” Pendleton said.
During normal times, a defendant would have a defense attorney sitting by their side in court — when defendants attempt to speak to the judge in those circumstances, the defense attorney normally intervenes. But during the pandemic, defendants are typically appearing via Zoom from jail or from home, while attorneys are appearing from their offices. Without an attorney by their side to put a warning hand on an arm to keep people from blurting out anything that could harm their case, defendants are more often speaking up.
Schroeder attempted several times to turn Pendleton back to the question of whether he would agree to a delay in his trial or to have him speak to his defense attorney privately. The judge finally said, “Do you want me to adjourn your case or not?”
“Terry, what do you think I should do?” Pendleton asked.
“This is not the time or place to be discussing it,” Rose answered.
“Why not?”
“I’m going to put you in a breakout room,” Schroeder interrupted.
“I don’t mean any disrespect at all, I’ve just been in here for way too long for something I didn’t do,” Pendleton said before the judge moved him off the screen and into a private online “room” for a discussion with his attorney.
A short time later, Rose returned to the screen to say that Pendleton had agreed to a delay. The trial is now scheduled for Nov. 9.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.