Man charged with attempted homicide after threatening brother with knife

After the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Somers apartment for a report of a man threatening his brother with a knife, a deputy asked the 19-year-old suspect if he was trying to stab his sibling.

“No. I was really going to kill him,” Jacob Stachowiak told the deputy.

Stachowiak, of Somers, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct for the incident, which occurred early Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to an apartment in the 8700 block of 11th Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They found the brother lying outside the apartment unhurt, and Stachowiak inside holding a 10- to 12-inch hunting knife in his hand. He dropped the knife when ordered by deputies.

The complaint states that Stachowiak had been living in his brother’s apartment, but the brother had recently told him he had to move out by March 4.

On Saturday, the brother was in his living room playing a video game when Stachowiak suddenly approached with the knife and began yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

The complaint states that the brother used a sweatshirt to try to disarm Stachowiak, ultimately rushing him and throwing him to the ground.