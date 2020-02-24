Man charged with attempted homicide after threatening brother with knife

After the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Somers apartment for a report of a man threatening his brother with a knife, a deputy asked the 19-year-old suspect if he was trying to stab his sibling.
“No. I was really going to kill him,” Jacob Stachowiak told the deputy.
Stachowiak, of Somers, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct for the incident, which occurred early Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to an apartment in the 8700 block of 11th Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They found the brother lying outside the apartment unhurt, and Stachowiak inside holding a 10- to 12-inch hunting knife in his hand. He dropped the knife when ordered by deputies.
The complaint states that Stachowiak had been living in his brother’s apartment, but the brother had recently told him he had to move out by March 4.
On Saturday, the brother was in his living room playing a video game when Stachowiak suddenly approached with the knife and began yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”
The complaint states that the brother used a sweatshirt to try to disarm Stachowiak, ultimately rushing him and throwing him to the ground.
The brother then grabbed a BB gun that Stachowiak believed was a real and ordered him to stay on the ground while he called 911.
The brother told deputies that while Stachowiak was swinging the knife at him, he feared for his life.
“He was clear that he wanted to kill his brother, that he snapped,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said.
“It is not in the complaint, but he told police he saw two people, his brother and the person he wanted to kill, who was the person who was kicking him out.”
Krejcarek asked for $500,000 bond.
Defense attorney Joseph Corcoran pointed out that no one was injured in the incident, asking for a lower bond. He said Stachowiak, who has no past criminal history, is a senior in high school.
“It was fortunate that no one was hurt,” Corcoran pointed out. “If it wasn’t for the knife, this would have been the kind of empty threat that many siblings go through.”
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set bond at $150,000.
Stachowiak is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 4.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.