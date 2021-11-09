Man charged with felony for striking police officer at Sunday shooting scene

A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place in the 600 block of 57th Street.

Aavery L. Brice, of the 3800 block of 28th Avenue, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with a felony count of resisting an officer, causing a soft tissue injury. Brice also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. At his initial appearance Monday, Commissioner Larry Keating set a $1,500 signature bond for Brice. Jail records do not indicate if Brice had signed that bond as of Tuesday morning or had been released from custody.

Police continue to investigate the shooting death of Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, who died at the scene. Three other people also suffered injuries and were treated and released from area hospitals.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the scene at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday and estimated the crowd at the scene to be about 100 people. As police began to put up crime scene tape, they reported that the crowd began to yell and make threats to police.

As police attempted to put the tape up on the south edge of their scene perimeter, the complaint states that “multiple members of the crowd” attempted to pull it down. Officers at the scene had to push the crowd back multiple times, and several arrests were made, the complaint states.

About 16 uniformed officers were on the scene, and the crowd “size greatly outnumbered” them, according to the complaint.

Brice reportedly walked toward the crime scene tape and rushed toward one of the officers, who deployed his pepper ball gun, without effect. As police attempted to take Brice into custody, one of the officers deployed his “OC” spray into Brice’s face and placed him in the back of the squad car.

While doing that, one of the officers suffered a gash to his face on his upper cheek, which bled quite a bit, according to the complaint. That officer was treated for his injuries by medical personnel with the Kenosha Fire Department.

